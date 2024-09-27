Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 2 promo: Will Catherine die?

As we prepare to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 2, if feels clear there are reasons for concern — especially with Catherine Fox. Is she actually about to be killed off from the show?

Honestly, it almost feels redundant to ask this question now, especially since we’ve heard it asked so many times over the years. However, at the same time it does feel like the character is in worse shape than ever — even if she isn’t letting everyone else in on that.

In the promo for what lies ahead in episode 2, you can see that Debbie Allen’s character is getting more procedures down by Meredith, who struggles with the fact that she still has to keep her condition a secret. Despite all of the tension that exists between the two characters, Ellen Pompeo’s character is still trying her best in order to treat her. However, her scans reveal a number of tumors. This is not going to be an easy situation to navigate.

The difficulty with Catherine’s future at this point is how Grey’s Anatomy is almost put themselves into a corner with her. She is obviously an incredibly important part of the landscape of the show, and Allen will remain a director and executive producer behind the scenes no matter what. However, at a certain point you can’t keep coming close to killing Catherine off. At one point you have to think that she’s not going to make it, and the writers have a long history of killing people off.

When you consider all of this, it is easy to say that we’re pretty darn worried entering not just episode 2, but in the weeks that follow. Beyond Catherine’s condition, we also need to wait and see what she elects to do when it comes to the staff at Grey Sloan. We’re still dealing with the aftereffects of her decisions there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering this Grey’s Anatomy episode

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







