Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 2 spoilers: Meredith’s next step

As you prepare to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 2 on ABC next week, one thing is absolutely clear: Meredith versus Catherine is going to keep taking center stage. While Ellen Pompeo is not going to be in every episode, this is clearly going to be an important storyline and honestly so.

After all, this is one of the rare storylines that we’re not sure the medical drama has ever covered. It is also one that likely happens in the real world when someone makes what they believe to be important discoveries, but also finds themselves going against what the research money was for in the first place. Who owns what, how do you allocate funds, and how do you fight back if you are someone like Meredith? As great of a doctor as she is, there are clearly limits to even what she can do. At this point, that feels as clear as ever.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 2 synopsis with more insight all about what is ahead:

Meredith and Catherine continue to disagree, and Meredith confides in Bailey for support. Richard, Winston and Lucas spend the day outside of the hospital, and Blue deals with a relationship from his past. Levi meets the new hospital chaplain.

We’ve heard a little bit about this chaplain already, and is there a chance that he becomes a love interest for Levi? It is possible but at the same time, it also feels like there’s a pretty significant obstacle here. Just remember that at some point, we are going to be seeing Jake Borelli depart the show as a series regular; at the same time, though, it does seem like there are still chances to see him back down the road, and that is one thing to keep in mind now.

