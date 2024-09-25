Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: Where does Webber fit in?

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere — are you ready to see what’s ahead?

Well, if you have followed the off-season closely at this point, then you know that the main storyline this season has to revolve around the conflict between Catherine and Meredith. They are both really strong-willed people, so do you think either is going to back down in the midst of the conflict over the research? It feels like one person will eventually best the other, though we hope that it doesn’t come down to a lawsuit. Who in the world wants to see that?

Speaking to Us Weekly, James Pickens Jr. makes it clear that his character of Richard Webber will be facing a pretty tricky situation moving forward — not that this is a shock, given that he has relationships with both of these women:

“Well, obviously, he’s invested emotionally in both of them … He’s not gonna be a referee per se, but I think he’s there to navigate this little rocky patch they have. And I’m sure the audiences will be really intrigued by how this thing moves forward — but you know where my allegiance lies.”

Personally, one of the things that we’re most grateful for at this point is simply that Pickens continues to enjoy being a part of the show so much after being around for a solid two decades. He and Chandra Wilson are the only remaining full-time cast members and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that they deserve as much of a spotlight as possible. (Ellen Pompeo may not be a full-time cast member; however, you are still going to see a lot of her — have no fear when it comes to that.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including more on Meredith’s situation

What are you most excited to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







