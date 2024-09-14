Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Show EP on Meredith’s challenge

Even though Ellen Pompeo may not be appearing in every episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 21, it is abundantly clear she has a big story. To go along with that, it is also probably clear that it is linked to what happened with her and Catherine at the end of last season.

After all, how could it not be? Some of her actions in regards to her Alzheimer’s research created an enormous ripple effect that coursed through the rest of the episode, culminating in a number of different people getting fired.

Speaking to TVLine about the upcoming premiere, showrunner Meg Marinis does make it clear that all of this is weighing quite a bit on Meredith at this point, which we imagine is not that much of a surprise, all things considered:

“Meredith feels very responsible [for them being pink-slipped] … especially because one of them is Amelia, who is family to her and went along on this ride with her. But Meredith made a huge decision in walking away from Catherine, and that is definitely going to have huge consequences.”

We do recognize that pretty early on this season, there are going to be some people (see Sydney Heron) who end up taking a position at the hospital to compensate for a lack of doctors after a lot of the firings. Are some of these people going to eventually get their jobs back? We think so but at the same time, we also don’t think that this is going to be some easy thing for a lot of them to do. Catherine in particular is one of the most stubborn people imaginable, and it is hard to imagine that she is going to altogether turn around and decide to take it easy on some characters.

