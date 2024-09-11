Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere spoilers: ‘If Walls Could Talk’

The Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere is coming in just a few weeks on Thursday, September 26 — are you ready for what is to come?

Before we dive any further here, let’s just start off with a reminder of what happened at the end of last season — Catherine Fox fired a ton of people. Basically, she’s made it that there will be a shortage of doctors at the Grey Sloan. Is there going to be an opportunity for this to change? Well, if so, it probably won’t happen right away. We know that Catherine can be stubborn and beyond just that, so are some of the doctors she showed the door. What complicates matters further is that Meredith and Amelia were working on some important research on Alzheimer’s — this matters greatly, even if Catherine is frustrated over a misuse of resources.

“If Walls Could Talk” is the title for the Grey’s Anatomy premiere and below, you can get a much better sense of what lies ahead:

After firing some of Grey Sloan’s best, Catherine continues to interfere with Meredith and Amelia’s research. Accidents at a climate change protest bring unique cases to the hospital, and Bailey encounters a blast from the past.

Now, we do have to wait and see exactly how the hospital stays afloat — somehow, they almost always find a way, even when it feels rather difficult or borderline impossible. Even though Ellen Pompeo is not going to be in every episode this season, she still has an important part to play and is still the cornerstone for much of the story.

We’d be shocked if the entirety of the job situation at the hospital is resolved before the end of the premiere. Yet, we do tend to think that there are a few positive steps that are going to be taken.

Related – See some particularly nostalgic Grey’s Anatomy casting news right now

What do you most want to see moving into the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







