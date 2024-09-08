Grey’s Anatomy season 21: More on Sydney Heron return

As many of you may be aware at this point, Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is going to bring about a surprising amount of nostalgia. After all, you are going to be seeing Kali Rocha back as Sydney Heron! This is someone who has not been a part of the show in over a decade, and her particular approach to medicine should lead to all sorts of reactions.

Given that Heron is someone who generated polarizing reactions when she was first around the hospital, why bring her to what is now known as the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? Well, let’s just say it may have a lot to do with the decisions of one Catherine Fox at the end of last season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Meg Marinis outlined a lot of this with the following quote:

“When we last saw Sydney, she was in light blue scrubs as a resident with Bailey. Now she’s an attending, but she’s still the character that I think delighted fans in those early days … You should expect some funny interactions between Sydney and some of our newer characters who’ve never met her.”

Honestly, it feels easy to say that this is a pretty brilliant move at this point to bring Sydney back. There are a lot of younger viewers who have only started to watch the show over the past several years and this is a way to reward their binge-watching. Also, we tend to think that anytime the show can bring someone back from the earlier seasons, you have to welcome it. It’s also so much easier to do this than someone like Derek or Lexie who are dead … though the writers have already figured out ways to do that.

Will we also get some nostalgia inducing appearances from the likes of Kate Walsh? We’d love to see it but for now, a little bit of patience there is advised.

Related – Get some more news about Ben’s big return to Grey’s Anatomy after years on Station 19

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 from Sydney Heron?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







