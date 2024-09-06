Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Jason George on Ben return

If you were not aware at this point, there is a big change coming to Grey’s Anatomy season 21 — Jason George is on his way back! Following seven seasons over on Station 19 the actor is back as Ben Warren on the flagship drama, where he will also be a series regular.

So what is the story going to look like for him there? Obviously, there are some questions that we still need answers to, including whether this will be an easy adjustment for the character at all. We know he is skilled, but will he miss some of the danger? Will he fit in with a lot of the new characters?

While George could not give a ton away when it comes to the story ahead to Deadline, he still did his best to indicate what his experience was like coming back to the show full-time:

“It’s like, there’s the house you grew up in, and there’s the house you made as an adult. It’s not like my mom’s house is not mine. That’s my journey. That’s where I grew up. But this is the house that I made with my wife. So they’re very different, but I love them both dearly and for different reasons.

“Now that I’m back at Grey’s, it feels like being in your late 20s and coming back to live with your parents, but your parents are cool…you still come home when you want. You live your life as an adult, and you’re all good, but you’re in your room that you grew up in.”

While there could be some great moments for Ben now that he’s back at the Grey Sloan and back around his wife Bailey, there will also be some struggles at the same time.

