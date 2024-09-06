Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: EP on finale fallout

As we prepare for the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere on ABC, one thing feels very much clear: Jobs are in danger. Catherine Fox has already done her part to clean house and unfortunately, we don’t think it is going to be easy for Meredith or some other people to win her over again. This is not someone who moves past issues quickly, and she also feels disrespected by Meredith going behind her back with a lot of her research — including her passing some parts of it off to Amelia.

Of course, we do think that some of these characters are going to do whatever they can in order to ensure that they get employment again. However, at the same time, it’s not going to be easy! When are things ever easy within this world?

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Meg Marinis did her part to set the stage for what more is going to be coming up here:

“Everyone’s job is on the line … I don’t think anybody will expect what we’ve got planned and how they reconcile the job losses. I’ll just say that Catherine is a very spiteful person, and it’s not like those people are back working at the hospital. She is true to her word. She is very powerful and she clearly doesn’t like when somebody tries to challenge her like Meredith has. There are consequences.”

We know that Meredith is not going to be appearing in every single episode this season but when she does, this storyline guarantees that things are going to be pretty explosive here. How in the world can they not be? These are both strong-willed people and beyond just that, there is this incredibly deep history that cannot be ignored.

At this point, we’re just glad the premiere is weeks away and we don’t have to wait long for fallout.

