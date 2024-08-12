Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Scott Speedman returning

It may not be too big of a surprise to anyone out there, but Scott Speedman is coming back to Grey’s Anatomy. Isn’t he a valuable part of the show these days at Nick Marsh? We tend to think so!

In the end, really the only remaining question was just how many people he was going to be a part of, and we do have a better sense of that now.

According to a new report from Deadline, Speedman is going to be appearing in at least five episodes of the medical drama moving forward. That is a larger arc than he had in season 20, and there’s always a chance that it could expand depending on how the story progresses.

Given that Nick and Meredith have shown a certain level of commitment to each other at this point, it makes some sense that we continue to see the Animal Kingdom alum around in some capacity. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how much he gets involved with a lot of the other people we see on-screen, but we welcome him being as active a part of the story as he wants to be.

We also know that in general, this is going to be a really busy time for Speedman coming up, given that he is also appearing in Teacup, a horror series on Peacock that he is starring in alongside The Handmaid’s Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski. That show will be on later this fall. The same goes for Grey’s Anatomy season 21, which is already in production and is going to be far more substantial than what we saw with the strike-shortened season 20.

