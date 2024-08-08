Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: Meet chaplain James

We’ve known for a little while now that a new chaplain would be coming on board Grey’s Anatomy for season 21. Why not learn more about them now?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say for the time being. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Michael Thomas Grant is going to be cast as James, someone who will be bringing a unique perspective to the world of the Grey Sloan Memorial. He is recurring, so you will have a chance to see him over the course of the next several months.

Per the official description here, James “joins Grey Sloan as [its] openly gay Episcopal chaplain. He holds a special place in his heart for his younger patients, and his warmth, training and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation. In his personal life, James finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith.” Sound interesting?

Well, the hope here is that James will bring some new life into the show and mix things up in the midst of some other big changes. We know that Jake Borelli and Midori Francis are each going to depart the series at some point moving into the next batch of episodes — and they may not be alone, as the end of season 20 raised question marks about the future of a number of cast members. Jason George, meanwhile, is coming back full-time here after having been a series regular over on Station 19 over the past several years.

Hopefully, at some point over the next several weeks there is going to be a larger preview for what lies ahead here — wouldn’t it be nice to see some more footage?

