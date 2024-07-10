Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere date revealed; what it means

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is coming to ABC this fall, and it is coming back in the same exact time you would have expected.

Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that on Thursday, September 26, you are going to have a chance to see the medical drama back at a new time in 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Are we a little concerned about that? Sure, mostly because this is a series that has always thrived earlier on in the night. ABC may have slightly lower expectations ratings-wise, and that could be a reason for some of the behind-the-scenes changes. At least two full-time cast members are departing early on in the season, and the entirety of the cast is taking reductions in their confirmed number of episodes. (The show is also adding back Jason George full-time, but this is one addition surrounded by subtractions.)

What we can at least say with some confidence at the moment is that Grey’s Anatomy will be bringing back Ellen Pompeo for at least a significant chunk of episodes; the bulk of the storylines remain to be seen, but we are curious to learn what is going to happen after Catherine Fox effectively cleaned house at the end of season 20. Is there any way to consolidate a lot of the characters again at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? That’s something to at least wonder, but we have a hard time thinking that Meredith would come back there full-time after her departure was so notable.

Fingers crossed here that come August, there are going to be some more previews that set the stage more for what lies ahead. We imagine there will be drama, romance, and everything else you’ve come to know and love about the show over time. Really, there is no substantial reason for the series to change that much, especially since it knows what viewers like.

Related – Read more about Grey’s Anatomy, including how many episodes Pompeo will be back for

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to make certain you don’t miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







