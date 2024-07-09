Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Ellen Pompeo return official

Even though there is likely still two months to go, at least, before Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premieres on ABC, we come with great news! Not only is Ellen Pompeo going to be back as Meredith Grey, but she will also be in a significant number of episodes.

How many are we talking about? Let’s dive in a little bit further here. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing the actress / executive producer reprise her role in at least seven of the upcoming 18 episodes. The report notes that this is expected to increase, so we’ll have to wait and see what the final count is.

The most important thing about Pompeo’s continued run on the show is that it does establish what we believe to be a really important amount of continuity here. Given that there are likely a number of other actors who are going to come and go (we already know Midori Francis and Jake Borelli are going to depart next season), it is nice to have the title character still around in some capacity. The future of many other cast members remains unclear, and many of those who are staying will be absent for at least a couple of episodes. This is a cost-cutting measure that is being instituted by the network, one that is happening to a number of shows across the board as prices go up and viewership goes down.

Hopefully, the writers will have a continuous and good story for Meredith that allows for her continued presence to make sense. Given how much she has been in other cities as of late, that is probably the one part of this that makes things a little bit difficult, at least for the time being.

