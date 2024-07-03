Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 could be one of the most curious in the history of the show, and for a multitude of reasons. After all, there will be some actors leaving, new potential arcs, and then the big question as to how much Ellen Pompeo will be appearing. It is also the first in years without an accompaniment by Station 19, and you will be seeing Jason George coming over from that show as a series regular here once more.

While we assume that news on a few of these things will surface soon enough, are we also going to be getting more news on a premiere date? There is certainly a reason for curiosity here…

Let’s start off by noting that unless we hear otherwise, our general sentiment is that Grey’s Anatomy will be back in late September or early October. It should also have a larger episode order than the strike-shortened season 20. The announcement on a specific date should come this month; we say that as someone who legitimately thought that the news was going to be out there last month! Why wait to start getting some of the buzz out there on the next chapter?

One other question that could be decided on in the next month or two is whether or not this is being planned as the final season. Nobody at the network is suggesting that it will be right now and while they can decide that later, it would be nice if everyone had some sort of advance knowledge of it no matter when the show does say goodbye. It deserves something that feels proper, and not what happened to Station 19 where the news came out at a time where an ending had to be put together after so many initial plans were set up.

Related – Want to learn more on Grey’s Anatomy and what else you can expect?

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







