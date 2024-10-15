FBI: International season 4 episode 2: Wes finds his place

As you prepare to see FBI: International season 4 episode 2 on CBS next week, do you want to know more of what the story will be?

Well, for starters, we should note that this is going to be in some ways a continuation of what you saw in the premiere, especially when it comes to Jesse Lee Soffer as Wes Mitchell. He is going to be helping to lead the Fly Team now but, at the same time, he doesn’t quite know them! This is a new position that is radically changing much of his life, and it’s also the sort of job you have to figure out on the fly.

Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

“The Other Hard Part” – When a U.S. ambassador is taken hostage at a TV station in the Netherlands alongside 70 civilians, the Fly Team is forced to work quickly to find out who they’re up against. Meanwhile, Wes works to earn the respect of his new team, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do we tend to think that the show is going to give us a few fun camaraderie moments in here? We do tend to think so, mostly due to the fact that this show is, in some ways, about the family element that exists within the team. They do care a lot for each other, even though they are out in the field taking on hard cases. Wes is not Scott Forrester and in that sense, it may take a little time for everyone to find a natural rhythm. That’s to be expected, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

