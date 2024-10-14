FBI: International season 4: Jesse Lee Soffer on Wes vs. Halstead

In just a matter of one day you are going to have a chance to see the FBI: International season 4 premiere — so, what lies ahead?

Well, at the center of the story here, you are going to have the grand arrival of Jesse Lee Soffer as Wes, a new potential leader to the Fly Team. He is going to come into the new season right away, and he comes of course with his own unique backstory. The producers of the crime drama are not looking here to replicate what they had with Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester … or, what they had with Soffer as Jay Halstead on his previous show in Chicago PD.

So what does make Wes Mitchell different from Halstead? That’s something that Jesse himself was happy to share in a new interview with TVLine:

They’re definitely very different, especially [compared to] Jay when I was exiting the show, and he was a very dark, very heavy character. With a lot of baggage. He had really been put through the wringer, was very brooding, and needed to go find himself. You can lose yourself when you’re close to Voight on Chicago P.D. Wes, meanwhile, is kind of a free bird. He’s doing his own thing. He’s a little unaffected, and just enjoying being himself. He’s good at his job and he likes it — though he’s a little unconventional.

This is fun, and something that the actor probably was happy to embrace after what he went through in the final seasons of Chicago PD. The biggest thing we have to hope for here is simply that the show has a new style and energy. Of course, we do tend to think that the style and structure of International is going to be more or less the same as we remember.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

