FBI: International season 4 premiere: ‘A Leader, Not a Tourist’

The FBI: International season 4 premiere is coming to CBS on Tuesday, October 15. Do you want to learn more about what’s ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that this episode is 100% going to feature Jesse Lee Soffer front and center as Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. This a guy who is coming from Los Angeles, but what is happening to bring him there? There is a specific reason why he’s heading to Budapest, and the story moving forward may just be about the following: What will cause him to stay?

To get some more news on what’s ahead, be sure to see the full FBI: International season 4 premiere synopsis below:

“A Leader, Not a Tourist” – The Fly Team is introduced to Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (new series regular Jesse Lee Soffer) when his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects flee to Budapest, sending Mitchell overseas, on the fourth season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Oct. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We obviously don’t think we’re going to get all of the details about Wes’ debut right away, as there are certain parts of the story that will be a slow build. Why hurry anything along when there are so many different episodes to explore a lot of this stuff?

Of course, the thing that we’re most excited to see is Soffer play a totally different character than Jay Halstead, someone who may be a little more free-willing and impulsive in his job. It is crazy to think that he is on another Wolf Entertainment show so soon after Chicago PD, but these are hardly the same parts in the slightest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

