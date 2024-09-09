FBI: International season 4: More on Wesley Mitchell’s attitude

There are plenty of reasons for excitement entering FBI: International season 4, especially for fans of Jesse Lee Soffer. The Chicago PD alum is about to have his true moment in the sun as new agent Wes Mitchell, who will be joining the Fly Team and helping to solve a number of different cases.

While we do not know a ton about this character as of yet, one thing feels clear: He is a far cry from the model boy scout Jay Halstead on the NBC drama, someone who carried with him a lot of pain and trauma.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Soffer had the following to say about his character’s approach to the job:

“He sort of flies by the seat of his pants … He has a really carefree attitude about it and he’s just going to do his thing and he’s a breath of fresh air. He’s a lot of fun.”

We tend to think that there could be something fun with being a little bit of a rebel, especially since he will almost certainly have a different approach to some of these cases than what we typically see. While he may understand the severity of them, that does not mean that he is going to stress or sweat some of the small stuff along the way. Sometimes, letting the job stress you out too much can only work to your detriment, and that is something that Mitchell may be aware of as he goes about a lot of his day-to-day responsibilities.

If you have not heard, the premiere of FBI: International season 4 is going to be coming to CBS on October 15; odds are, we’ll have more news to share before then.

Related – How exactly did Wes end up becoming a part of the Fly Team?

