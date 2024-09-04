FBI: International season 4: More on Jesse Lee Soffer debut

There are a few different things to be excited about entering the FBI: International season 4 premiere, and it starts with a new addition. Chicago PD alum Jesse Lee Soffer is coming on board the CBS drama as a new character as Wes Mitchell. While he may have some things in common with Jay Halstead, we’re sure that there are some ways that he stands out.

One thing that is worth noting right now is quite simple: You’re not going to see the show pick up with Wes working directly with the Fly Team; the series is going to take their time with this.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Matt Olmstead does his part to describe what the introduction to this character is going to look like:

“Wes is not with the team when the season opens … as viewers meet him when he is investigating a ‘tourism robbery’ crew in Los Angeles — and dealing with turbulence with his girlfriend.”

Of course, clearly something is going to send Wes overseas where he will coordinate with the Fly Team moving forward, and we’re sure that he will bring a very different sort of energy to the show here at the same time. We’re sure that for Soffer, the opportunity to be more of a potential lead here was too good to pass up. We did not think that he would be emerging on another Wolf Entertainment show so soon after Chicago PD, but sometimes things like this happen when you least expect them. The most important thing is that we have a chance to see some other fun twists and turns the rest of the way that take us by surprise.

If you have not heard yet, the FBI: International premiere is going to be coming on Tuesday, October 15 alongside the rest of the franchise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

