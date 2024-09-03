FBI: International season 4: Station 19 star books big role

We know already that FBI: International season 4 has booked one familiar face in Chicago PD alum Jesse Lee Soffer. Why not add someone else to the list now?

According to a report now from Deadline, you are going to see Station 19 alum Jay Hayden come on board the new season in a recurring role of Agent Tyler Booth (any relation to Seeley? Probably not). The site describes the character as “an intelligent and charismatic agent in Budapest looking for assistance on a case.” He may not make his official debut until a good ways into the season.

Ultimately, what we would hope from Hayden’s role is that it is going to give us a chance to see an arc that is a little bit broader and more epic in scope than what we’ve seen on the show over the past few seasons. We know that a lot of Wolf Entertainment shows do tend to be procedural and shy away from longer arcs; yet, why not change things up a little bit here? It feels like there is a golden opportunity to do that here, especially with Soffer’s new character already entering the picture.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the new season of International is currently set to premiere on Tuesday, October 15, and it is going to be accompanied by the other shows in the franchise here in Most Wanted as well as the flagship FBI. In addition to some larger arcs, wouldn’t it also be great if we were to get some epic crossover events? We do tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: International, including some other information all about what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 4 when it premieres next month?

Also, what do you think we are going to see Hayden bring to the table here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates very soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







