FBI: International season 4 premiere: When will we learn more?

As many of you may be aware already, the FBI: International season 4 premiere is coming to CBS on Tuesday, October 15. Not only that, but Jesse Lee Soffer of Chicago PD is slated to be a new cast member! This effectively means that a part of the first episode back could be almost akin to a reintroduction to the show and this world. That could even be needed for some people out there who are brand-new to the series.

So when are we going to learn more about this episode — as in, actually see a synopsis? Let’s just say that some good news could be here at some point next month…

Given that CBS is starting off their fall premieres a little bit later than some of their network rivals, we do not tend to think that they are going to be rushing into any reveals. However, at the same time it makes sense to get some more information out there about these episodes in mid-September. You want to make sure that people stay excited and beyond just that, you also want to make sure that they do not forget about you in the midst of some of the other stuff that is going on with other networks starting earlier.

With Soffer in particular, the biggest thing we are curious about is how this part is going to differentiate itself from Jay Halstead, as we’re sure that he did not want to re-join the greater Wolf Entertainment world to play the same part all over again. There could be a few different ways that this role stands out, and we are of course eager to see what those are.

Beyond him, though, we also do not think that FBI: International is looking to radically differentiate itself this year from what they’ve done in the past. Why would they, given that they have a model that so clearly works?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

