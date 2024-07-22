FBI: International season 4: More news on Jesse Lee Soffer role

For those who have not heard as of yet, there is a major addition to FBI: International season 4 in the form of Jesse Lee Soffer. Following his exit from Chicago PD the actor is gravitating over to another Dick Wolf drama. However, he is not going to be playing Jay Halstead all over again.

So, what sort of role is he taking on? Let’s just say that it is one that could challenge him in some other ways.

According to a report from TVLine, the actor is taking on the part of Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, who can be described via the following:

Newly embedded to the Fly Team, Wes is described as charming and rakish, an agent whose impeccable instincts and unconventional tactics fuel his drive to stop at nothing to achieve justice.

We do think that he’ll play different than Halstead in that this is not the sort of guy who may have the same exact good-guy persona all the time. He could take a lot more risks out in the field or follow more of his own rules.

In general, though, we are excited to see what we get from Jesse with more air time! Given that he is replacing Luke Kleintank here, our feeling is that he is being brought on to be more or less the male lead. Not only is there a chance for him to get some more fans who are already watching the show. Not only that, he is also going to have the Chicago PD fanbase watching this, as well — provided that they are not already. (It is still crazy to think, though, that these two shows are technically still set within the same world.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

