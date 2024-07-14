FBI: International season 4 premiere date: What lies ahead?

Just in case you missed the big news yesterday, a premiere date for FBI: International season 4 has been firmly cemented. So when can you expect to see the cast and crew back?

Without further ado, let’s start off here by noting that predictably, it will be coming back the same day as the other shows in the franchise on Tuesday, October 15. As for a timeslot, it will arrive at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

So what will make the story this time around similar, or different, to what we have seen in the past? Let’s just say that an answer there is a little bit complicated, to put it mildly. Tonally, it is hard to really imagine that the producers are going to be doing too much to change things from what we have seen in the past. Yet, at the same time there could be ways in which they work to surprise us! We do at the very least have a new lead in Chicago PD alum Jesse Lee Soffer.

If you have not heard already, the plan at present is for Soffer to play a totally different character from Jay Halstead, who he took on for years on the NBC drama. Even though the series are set technically within the same universe, we’ve seen this sort of casting quirk happen in the past. The actor is replacing Luke Kleintank, who departed this past season and we are curious to know what lies ahead for him.

Insofar as Jesse goes, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that come September, there will be at least some footage of him in action. What better way is there to properly set the stage?

