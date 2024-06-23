FBI: International season 4: Jesse Lee Soffer reacts to new role

A mere matter of days ago, some truly shocking news came out in the world of FBI: International — Jesse Lee Soffer was joining! However, he was not actually playing the part of Jay Halstead, who viewers know him as from Chicago PD. These two series are technically set in the same universe, so there is this hilarious idea of Jay running into his doppelganger at some point in the future.

While some may wonder why Soffer left one Wolf Entertainment show to join another, it is worth noting that the new character could lead to different opportunities. Also, this is a chance for Jesse to get potential top billing on a show moving forward; presumably, he is the replacement-of-sorts for Luke Kleintank’s role of Scott Forrester.

Just in case you are wondering what the actor had to say about snagging this role, check out a post from his Instagram:

Cats out of the bag. Very excited to join the @FBICBS team! Big thanks to @CBSTV, Matt Olmstead, and Wolf Entertainment. Let’s goooooo!

The plan is for FBI: International to have a pretty hefty episode count for season 4, so that means there will be a ton of chances to see Jesse on-screen. It is also exciting mainly in that it’s been a while since we’ve seen him. While he did return to Chicago PD after his exit, it was in the role as director. There were conversations about bringing Halstead back for Upton’s exit from the show, but it was decided to make the story more about her than someone else coming back to the series.

Odds are, this season is going to premiere either in late September or early October. In the weeks to come, let’s just hope that some more details about the character will be revealed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

