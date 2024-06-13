FBI: International season 4 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that news on a FBI: International season 4 premiere date is going to come out this June? Make no mistake, it would be great to have it!

Of course, to go along with that, you can argue that it would be great to have news on a number of things associated with this show. Take, a good sense as to some of the locales the Fly Team will visit. Or, whether or not they are casting a new lead following the exit of Luke Kleintank. It feels like Scott Forrester’s arc is done and while it would be great to send him off on-screen in a better way, we’ve heard no indication that this is coming.

If there is a bit of good news to share at present, it is this: Odds are, there will be a chance to get some sort of premiere-date announcement before the end of the month! CBS typically reveals such things with most of their shows in late June, and we feel like that could happen here. Meanwhile, this series could come back at the same time as the rest of the franchise in late September or early October. We’re hoping for a season that is around the 20-22 episode mark, which gives opportunities aplenty for exploration with all of these characters.

One other question we’re left to wonder about right now is pretty simple: Could there also be crossovers? Of course, we’d love more substantial ones than what we had last season, and with a longer shooting window, it does feel like it is possible. The same goes with delivering some stories that are perhaps even more epic than anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

One other thing to note

While the other shows in the franchise will be seeing their series-regulars in fewer episodes moving forward, that won’t be happening here — at least for the time being.

