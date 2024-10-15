9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Did Tommy & Trevor break up?

Following tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode, it makes all the sense in the world to be worried about Tommy and Trevor. The two have had a beautiful relationship over time, but is it over?

Well, let’s just say that there is a good chance of it for now, and it is for a reason that does make a certain amount of sense, all things considered. After all, there is an actual, adult reason why things may not be going according to plan here. Trevor may be looking to be back in Kansas and closer to his daughter, which is absolutely something that we understand. Yet, Tommy does not want to uproot the life that she and her family have in Austin. Location is a reason why a lot of couples split up, so it would not be some sort of enormous surprise if that is what happens here.

Yet, the biggest thing that we can say for now is that we are still pretty early on in the season. By virtue of that, there is reason aplenty to think that things could still change. This final season may not be incredibly long, but there is always room for twists. Also, you can argue that since DB Woodside is not a longtime cast member here, it would be hard to have him be around necessarily for the final season.

The only thing that we can say not about the future is that we’ll simply have to wait and see what happens. We’ve said this before, but we do still think that producers do want a lot of these characters to be happy at the end of the day. There is just going to be a lot of peril along the way first.

