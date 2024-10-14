9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Thunderstruck’

Are you ready to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 5 arriving on Fox next week? In terms of the sheer number of storylines, let’s just say this: There is a LOT going on here. There also almost has to be, when you consider the fact that this was the final season. There is not a lot of time for the writers to get to everything that they want, so the pacing could be at least a little bit different this go-around.

So, what can we say about this story titled “Thunderstruck”? Well, we do tend to think that the danger will be top-level and beyond that, some stories are going to be pretty darn emotional. Carlos and TK are going to be working on their relationship, after all. Meanwhile, we are going to be learning even more about Judd’s past.

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

The 126 race into action when a horse barrels into a brewery with an unconscious rider on its back and then to a bus full of tourists all experiencing seizures. Judd introduces Owen to Wyatt’s mother Marlene. Carlos and T.K. start couples counseling, when Carlos investigation into his father’s murder becomes all-consuming in the all-new “Thunderstruck” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Oct 21 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-505) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

We’ve said this before, but we do think that it bears repeating here that Lone Star is probably not going to be delivering a lot of unhappy endings here. We do tend to think that the show wants a lot of its characters to be really happy at the end of the day here, and that’s something that we’re crossing our fingers for.

Just know this: Along the way, there’s likely going to be a lot of hardship and struggle. These are a big part of the series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

