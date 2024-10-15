Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: October 2024 update

With us firmly into the month of October now, what more can be said regarding a Black Mirror season 7 premiere date?

First and foremost, let’s just point out here that of course, we want nothing more than to see this show back on the air and soon — especially since we know already that there is a “USS Callister” sequel on the way! Some of the cast members for this batch of episodes include Awkwafina, Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Chris O’Dowd, Peter Capaldi, Rashida Jones, Cristin Milioti, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter. This is a pretty eclectic mix, and we do tend to think there will be a lot of unique stories. (It has been noted already that a lot of the episodes ahead are going to be more sci-fi focused than what we saw in the past.)

So let’s now get back to discussing a possible premiere date — when is the show going to return? Well, the odds are fairly low that we’re going to get a start date this month. Instead, our feeling is that we’re going to be waiting until the end of this year or early 2025 to learn more about what’s coming. (The show is not slated to actually come back until next year.)

The thing that just makes Black Mirror so hard to predict here in general is its history. Think about it for a moment: Charlie Brooker and Netflix love for things to be unpredictable, and we see no real evidence that this is about to change. They could announce a date months in advance; or, they could drop the episodes as more of a surprise. Since we have seen the streaming service do both of these things in the past, we have to imagine that both possibilities are out there.

What are you most hoping to see moving into Black Mirror season 7, no matter when it premieres?

