Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere date: Creator talks estimate

Following the recent renewal at Netflix, what better time is there to discuss a Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere date?

First and foremost, though, let’s just note here that the desire for more of the Adam Brody – Kristen Bell series is going to be immediate. After all, we are talking here about one that generated a ton of attention for the streaming service in a short period of time, and we also tend to think that it likely generated way more attention than expected. This is not some show laden with special effects all over the place and because of that, it is easy to guess that more will be coming next year. That is especially the case with there no potential industry strikes causing an interruption.

So where do thing stand when it comes to a premiere date window? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Erin Foster responds to the idea that the show could be back in less than a year’s time:

No. It takes so much longer than you would ever think. It’s basically going to be coming back, probably, in September again next year. Once a year, the same time, we’ll be really consistent. We’re just going to be a Rosh Hashanah launch, always.

Honestly, just having an annual pattern for a show like this would be great just because there aren’t many streaming shows that get it at this point. Typically, we are left waiting for around 15-18 months for most shows to come back. Then, for those with a ton of special effects like House of the Dragon and The Boys, the wait is even longer. (This is without even accounting for the massive waits that we have for shows like Stranger Things, which is still in production on its final season at this point.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Nobody Wants This, including the actual renewal

When do you want to see a Nobody Wants This season 2 arrive at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







