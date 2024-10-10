Nobody Wants This renewed early by Netflix for season 2

Not long at all after the arrival of season 1 on Netflix, Nobody Wants This is officially getting a chance to tell more stories!

Today, the streaming service revealed that the Kristen Bell – Adam Brody romantic comedy is going to be coming back for more. This is certainly news that we anticipated that we would get at some point, but it was certainly hard to think that it would be so soon! The hope here seems to be that more can be turned around to air in 2025 — we know that Netflix doesn’t want there to be massive two-year waits for all of their shows, though it is something that could still happen for some.

Now, there is at least one notable behind-the-scenes change that should be revealed now: There will be a different showrunning team moving forward. According to TVLine, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan (Girls) are going to be showrunners and executive producers; meanwhile, creator Erin Foster will remain on board as an executive producer.

In a statement, here is what Foster had to say about the show coming back:

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me … The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

Of course, it feels like there are SO many directions that the central relationship can take on season 2, but we’ll leave that to the imagination of the people involved. Above all else, we do think the next chapter will be both fun and very-much escapist.

