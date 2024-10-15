NCIS season 22 premiere: Is Jessica Knight back with the team?

There is a lot that we could be left to think about following the NCIS season 22 premiere but for now, let’s focus on the biggest question: Is Jessica Knight officially back?

Well, let’s begin here by noting that Katrina Law was the subject of a lot of concern through at least the start of the summer; however, closer to the premiere it became clearer that not only would she likely be back, but there was a good chance she’d be a full-time cast member moving forward. By the end of the premiere, that was more or less confirmed and there is nothing to be concerned about.

Following a six-month time jump, the show found Knight in a complicated position with her REACT position on the West Coast. She enjoyed it and yet, still found herself missing something. It is probably why on some level, she enjoyed being in her element working with Parker again. By the end of the episode, it was pretty clear what she wanted, and that was coming back to her old post at NCIS. She realized that this is where she needed to be, and clearly Parker himself felt like at some point, she was likely to want her old post. After all, he never tried to replace her!

Beyond just Knight’s imminent return to the DC office, the premiere also did set the stage for a potential long-term story, one where the person promoted to be a Deputy Director is also potentially a shady mole within the Department of Justice. McGee not only did not get the job he wanted, but the person who did may not want it for the most noble of purposes. This ensures that Tim stays a part of the team, but at the same time, we wonder what this process taught him and beyond that, how it could impact his future. There is still a lot to think about and consider for now!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

