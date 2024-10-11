NCIS season 22 episode 2 spoilers: First look at ‘Foreign Bodies’

You are going to be waiting until Monday, October 21 to see NCIS season 22 episode 2 on the air — what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, it feels like the show may at this point may be trying to establish some sort of rhythm after the long break. The premiere will likely be about restabilizing some things after the crazy season 21 finale; now, we could be in a spot where there are some new and pretty-dramatic cases to unwind once more!

So what is episode 2 about? Well, the title is “Foreign Bodies,” and you can get a little more information all about it below…

“Foreign Bodies” – As Vance prepares to host diplomatic talks with Venezuela, the team is called in to investigate the dead body of one of his inside men, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Does this feel back to normal to anyone else?

The one thing we do wish was in here alongside the synopsis is at least some sort of indication that there is a side storyline happening involving one of the characters. We are sure that it is happening but at the same time, we just don’t know all that much about it right now. Hey, a show like this has to have some secrets for a little while longer, right? We’re sure that at least a few threads from the premiere will carry over, but the exact way that it will happen does remain to be seen…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including some sneak peek for the premiere

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are so many more updates we are eager to explore all season long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







