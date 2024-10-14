Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7: Is Ed Lachlan actually real?

As we get prepared to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7 on FX in a couple of days, why not discuss Ed Lachlan a little further?

After all, there are reasons aplenty to discuss this man further, and not just because of the fact that he is being played by Travis Kelce. This is someone who turned up in a rather mysterious fashion and ever since, has continued to have an aura of relative secrecy about him. We haven’t had a chance to learn a ton about the guy, other than some tidbits from his past. Meanwhile, we still have not seen him interact with a lot of other characters beyond Lois and her daughter.

Because of ALL of this, it is pretty easy to wonder at this point if Ed is a real person at all. There’s a reasonably good chance that the character is just a figment of Lois’ imagination, or a ghost of someone who she interacted with in the past.

Of course, we are also very-much aware of all the buzz that is out there that this character is actually the Grotesquerie killer; or, that Lois is actually in a coma replaying a lot of this.

The only thing we can be assured of at this point

Honestly, it’s pretty simple: That there is likely some sort of huge twist coming on this show, and there may be a number of different characters involved in it at this point. This is very-much what we are expecting given 1) how apocalyptic various parts of the show have seen and 2) the fact that the series is a Ryan Murphy production. We know that he loves his twists!

What do you think we are going to learn about Ed on Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7?

