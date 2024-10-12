Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A big Merritt twist?

As we get prepared to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7 on FX next week, it makes sense to have a ton of questions. After all, nothing in this world feels exactly as it seems! There is potential for a lot of surprises that are hard to predict and understand, with a big one being whether or not all the people in Lois’ life are actually real.

Think about it like this — we’ve only seen her daughter Merritt in some limited locations; also, only speaking with a small number of people. We’ve wondered if her and Ed Lachlan both are fictional characters who exist in Lois’ mind. If that is the case, though, why are we seeing them? Is something more going on? Is there a trauma that she is working through?

Of course, Raven Goodwin (who plays Merritt) was not able to say too much on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter — yet, she was happy to note the following:

“Merritt is way more than what meets the eye … That’s part of the reason why I took it on. She’s so much more than her outer appearance and her inner battle. I can’t wait for people to see that.”

Just with this in mind, it feels clear to know that there is some sort of big twist coming with her — and that could be the tip of the iceberg! There are still so many baffling questions within the remaining four episodes, including how much of this is real, who is Grotesquerie, and if Ryan Murphy and his collaborators here are trying to use this show to say something more about the state of the world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

