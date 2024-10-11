Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7, 8 promo: Turn off the lights

Next week, FX is going to bring you Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7 and episode 8 — so what exactly can you expect?

Well, if you anticipated some more freaky and surprising things around the corner, you are probably going to get that … and then also a few new questions. Take, for example, continued inquiries on what is real versus what is imagined.

After all, one of the most striking things that was revealed in the promo for what’s ahead is that, while at dinner with her daughter and Fast Eddie, Lois talks to both of them almost as though the other is not really there. Both of these characters, for most of the season, have only acted in a limited environment, which may be enough to make you think that either one or both of them is fully imagined in her mind.

Then, there’s also another big question as to whether or not this entire world is in Lois’ head, or at least parts of it are. Remember that the sheer amount of awful stuff happening around her feels almost post-apocalyptic. Consider that in the promo, there seems to be a massive blackout, and this is without thinking about that firestorm at the end of episode 4 or the really gruesome scene at the hotel at the start of episode 5. Horrible things do happen in this world all the time, but in Grotesquerie, they appear to all happen at once.

Is Lois in a coma? As we reference in the theory above, absolutely this is something that we’re currently left to wonder about. Some sort of big twist feels imminent, but we’ll have to wait for more info…

