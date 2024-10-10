Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7, 8 spoilers: Lois’ hard choices

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7 as well as episode 8 … and there’s a lot ahead.

After all, remember that we are shockingly close to the end of the season already! The Niecy Nash-Betts drama is only ten episodes long and the way that the network is airing these two episodes a week, it is all going to be done before we get around to Halloween.

Now as we do look towards the next batch of episodes, the biggest thing to note here is that, once more, FX is refusing to give away a lot of information about what lies ahead. They want there to be a lot of mystery around Lois, just as we’ve felt for the entirety of the show so far! After all, for a lot of the series we’ve had these questions as to how much we are seeing is real, and whether or not there are a lot of things we are seeing that are somehow a concoction. This is a pretty difficult thing to figure out all things considered, mostly because you can argue that there are a lot of potentially unreliable narrators thrown in here.

Now if you do want to see what little information is out there about the upcoming Grotesquerie episodes, take a look at the synopses below:

Season 1 episode 7 – “Lois is forced to make a difficult decision.”

Season 1 episode 8 – “Lois accepts the help of a specialist.”

Don’t be surprised if…

Well, let’s keep it simple: Don’t be surprised if there is some sort of enormous twist at the end of episode 8 that sets the stage for a really crazy two-part finale.

