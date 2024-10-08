Grotesquerie season 1: More on Sister Megan, Father Charlie

If there is one thing we can say about Grotesquerie on FX through four episodes, it is that the show is loving throwing us for loops. How many characters at this point can we trust? Well, the answer here may actually be not that many at all based on what we’ve seen. You have Lois working to solve the case, but who else out there is really out for her best interest — or, to ensure that justice is served? That’s where things do get a little bit trickier.

After all, consider the characters of Sister Megan and Father Charlie. In the case of the former, you have someone at least presenting as a person who is trying to do the right thing and offer up insight on the case. Yet, she also has some ulterior motives when it comes to her job within the media, and she seems to know things that would be really tough for someone in her position. Then, go ahead and add to this at the moment the priest, who seems to enjoy engaging in a lot of things that would be considered sinfil.

While actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Micaela Diamond may not be able to give away too many spoilers about what’s coming, we do have some valuable insight at this point on something important: Their first scene together at the diner. If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can see a video where the two discuss working with one another. Given that there was not a lot of promotion of either character in advance of the season, it is nice to have it now.

Also, let’s just go ahead and hope that within the next two Grotesquerie episodes, we can get at least a slighter better sense of how much the two can be trusted within the case itself. For now, there are reasons aplenty for uncertainty here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

