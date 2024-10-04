Grotesquerie season 1 episode 5 spoilers: EP talks central themes

As we prepare to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 5 on FX, it makes sense to wonder a number of different things. Take, for example, what this show is actually about. While we do have the big question about the central murderer, we also have to wonder this: Is there a specific message that Ryan Murphy and his team is trying to get across?

Well, let’s just say that the more that we hear from him on that subject, the more likely it seems that this may be the case.

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap on this particular subject, here is at least some of what the show’s executive producer had to say:

“I wrote it with Robbie Baitz and Joe Baken, and I loved writing about something that I was feeling, which is ‘Why is the world on fire? Is nobody going to restore order?’ … It does feel like the serial killer in ‘Grotesquerie’ is a metaphor for all of the anxieties that we feel.”

So is this killer writing with this sort of hopelessness in mind? Are they feeding on the anxieties and fears of the world? We have wondered in a way if they are trying to point out hypocrisy in the church, or bringing attention to the way in which people from marginalized communities are being treated.

As for who the killer is…

The lead suspect at this point feels as though it could be Travis Kelce’s character of Ed and yet, we’re not going to sit here and say that this is some sort of sure thing. This is a show that could pull a killer out of nowhere, and it may be more about what the killer does than who they actually are.

What do you think we are going to see on Grotesquerie season 1 episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

