Grotesquerie season 1 episode 5, episode 6 spoilers: More reveals

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 5 and episode 6 arrive. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, let’s just start off here by reminding you that this is a show that seems to have designed a beginning and an end to this particular story. By no means is this a suggestion that this is just a one-season show, but we do think answers are coming in terms of what Lois has set out to do: Get answers by whatever means necessary. Things are going to be crazy and/or disturbing, mostly because they have been that way for the bulk of the show so far. Why would we envision anything different now?

To get a few more details on what more you can expect, go ahead and check out synopses for the next two installments below.

Episode 5 – “Lois is one step closer to the killer.”

Episode 6 – “A new discovery leads Lois to someone from her past.”

We’d love to sit here and say that we know who this someone from Lois’ past is going to be, but how can we? It’s true that we are still in this point where we do not know that much about Niecy Nash-Betts’ character, and this is something that we’re going to have to learn more and more about over time. These two episodes in particular are going to mark the halfway point in the story and with that in mind, it is fair to argue that we’re going to be seeing things build up and only get increasingly intense as time goes on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

