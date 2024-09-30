Grotesquerie season 1: Show EP on different approach to story

We know that in some ways, you can view Grotesquerie as somewhat similar to another Ryan Murphy project in American Horror Story. However, there are key differences, and they come in a wide array of forms.

Obviously, a big one comes via the fact that the Niecy Nash-Betts series could potentially be an ongoing story, at least in that it has not been billed as an anthology. Meanwhile, it also has a pretty singular way in which it is being told. Murphy is anchoring a super-small writers’ room that includes Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, and it seems as though the three collaborated often, as well, with Betts as well as Courtney B. Vance. In addition to acting on the project, but of them also serve as executive producers behind the scenes.

Speaking per Game Rant at a recent press conference, Murphy had the following to say here about the creative process:

There were three of us, and I was writing something very personal to me about what I thought was happening in the world, so that was different.

So far, it does feel like the show has been relatively focused, with the story revolving a lot around Nash-Betts’ Lois as she tries to stop a series of heinous crimes. However, who knows if things will stay that way? One of the big critiques that we’ve had over the years about Horror Story is that there is this tendency to frequently go off the rails about halfway through the season.

For now, Grotesquerie is being anchored by some great performances and fascinating twists. Sure, there are these questions about whether or not Lois is seeing things that are not really there, but it does still feel relatively grounded along the way.

