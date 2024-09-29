Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 video: ‘The monster is out there’

Are you ready to check out Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 on FX next week? We hope so, and we’re happy to set the stage further.

While there was not a ton of promotion out there for the Niecy Nash-Betts series heading into tonight, can we at least celebrate the fact they are getting into it now? The latest preview should help to send a chill down your spine. Not only that, but it gives you a little bit more of what is happening with Travis Kelce, who is playing a pretty significant part in the story as a whole.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a preview that features Kelce’s mysterious character saying in the early going that “she’s on the hunt.” Is he saying this because he’s the killer, and is referring to Lois along the way? It feels possible, just as it is also possible that he’s just saying this as a line of exposition. The only thing that feels clear is that there is a reason why FX is not disclosing his role, while at the same time being open about almost everyone else who is appearing on the show. There has to be a reason for this, and it is not so simple as just trying to build hype around the football star playing a major role.

The one other thing that is clear from this new video is that the case is starting to take its toll on Lois, and we do tend to think that everything is going to go from bad to worse over the course of time here. While she’s good at her job, there is only so much a woman in this position can take — especially when you also throw in here just about everything that Lois is also taking on when it comes to her personal life.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

