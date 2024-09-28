Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Why all the secrets?

If there is one thing that is clear as we prepare to see Grotesquerie episode 3 on FX next week, it is simply this: Not much is clear. Also, this was a pretty intentional choice for Ryan Murphy and the other producers.

Think back to recent seasons of American Horror Story — the EP elected to not share a lot of details about them in advance. Meanwhile, not many of these shows have screened in advance for critics. That was also the case here for the Niecy Nash-Betts thriller, which premiered with its first two episodes on Wednesday night. There was a lot of fascinating stuff that played out within them, as Nash-Betts’ character of Lois worked to uncover a series of heinous murders that were connected in some way to religious imagery.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

So why not do more to generate conversation in advance of the show airing? Why so much secrecy? Speaking per KGET at a recent press conference, Murphy had the following to say:

“I feel so often in the landscape of television now and entertainment, you are told everything about what you’re watching for three, four months. So, by the time you’re watching it, you’re like, you know everything … I really kept this under lock and key. We didn’t share the scripts.

“There are twists galore every week. And that was important to me. To let people experience the story as it unfolds. I’ve not done that a lot in my career, but this is something I wanted to do.”

You can debate as to whether or not this is the right way to handle a show like Grotesquerie, since you would think that advance reviews or more promotion would lead to better ratings immediately. However, it feels clear that Murphy is thinking in terms of the long-game here, as opposed to trying to just get all the numbers right away.

Related – Get a larger preview now for the next Grotesquerie and what all lies ahead there

Do you think that all of the secrecy makes Grotesquerie a better or worse show?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







