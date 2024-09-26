Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 promo: Travis Kelce’s debut

As you prepare to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 on FX next week, there is a lot to be intrigued and/or excited about.

Through the two-part premiere, one of the biggest things you saw was that the deeper that Lois got into investigating the case, the more it started to impact her personally. She is starting to envision things that may or may not be there, and will anyone believe her? Sister Megan might, but it appears based on the preview for the rest of the season that she’s going to have her fair share of distractions…

After all, is there something more going on between her and the Father? Also, are there some more witnesses who are going to step up to the plate?

We know that for a lot of people out there, the part of the episode most people will be excited about here is the debut of Travis Kelce. The NFL star will be making his first appearance in this episode but at the same time, the producers have been keeping his exact role under wraps. It feels as though he could be the killer, especially since we saw a shadow appear of a particularly imposing figure.

The most important thing that we can say here is that the show is off to a great start; is it going to be able to toe the line between the dark, intense drama and some of the campier parts of the story? That remains to be seen, but we are still eight episodes ahead!

Remember that when it comes to the show’s schedule, there are going to be two-episode blocks weekly from here on out. Things are going to blow by pretty darn fast!

What are you most eager to see moving into Grotesquerie episode 3 on FX?

