Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 air date, early details

Following the two-part premiere tonight on FX, What more is there to say when it comes to Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3?

Well, for starters here, let’s take a look at the schedule for a moment. The plan is for the Niecy Nash-Betts drama to air weekly now following the premiere; you are going to see one installment coming every seven days from here on out. Get set for things to be dark, twisted, and full of surprises. This show is hoping to push the envelope and constantly shock you — this is in line with American Horror Story, a show that constantly airs around this time.

Now, let’s start to look further ahead, shall we? Below, you can see the full Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 synopsis on what lies ahead:

Lois finds comfort in an unexpected person.

Just in case you are wondering how much more of the story we are going to be getting in general, think along the lines of ten. This is a pretty standard order for a lot of cable shows these days, so we cannot say that we are altogether stunned by this. We’re honestly just happy that there’s not some tiny six-episode order attached to the show; that would cause the series to ultimately feel a little bit rushed.

Given how short that synopsis is, we don’t think that there is going to be a ton of mysteries that are resolved in episode 3. Instead, think of this as an opportunity to dive further into the depths of who Joan is, let alone who she is actually working with.

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 3 over on FX?

Do you think that this show does still have a ton of potential to be the next great hit? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

