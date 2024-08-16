Grotesquerie season 1: Is Travis Kelce playing the killer?

Earlier this week, we had a chance to see a first preview for FX’s Grotesquerie, an exciting new show launching on September 25. You have Niecy Nash-Betts starring as a detective who investigates a case that slowly becomes all the more shocking and dangerous over time. This could be a series steeped in supernatural and religious lore — both the movie Se7en and also the Paramount+ series Evil come to mind.

While we know that this show has a great cast (which also includes Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville), we know that a lot of questions revolve around Travis Kelce. We get it. This is an insanely famous person joining a Ryan Murphy show, something the super-producer is known for. The NFL star / boyfriend to Taylor Swift has hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live but other than, is not too known for acting. This is a big swing for both him and the show himself.

Now, what sort of role could Kelce play? In the limited amount of footage that has been released for the upcoming season, you can see him playing someone who is clearly imposing — and honestly, we would not be shocked if he is the killer Nash-Betts’ character is tracking down. This is the sort of part that would appeal to Travis, given that it is so far away from his fun-loving persona. Also, as a 6’5” guy in his physical condition he could easy appear threatening to almost anyone that he comes into contact with.

One other thing to note is that Kelce, per IMDb, is listed for appearing in all ten episodes of the first season. Note that these listings are not always reliable, but this is clearly more than just a tiny cameo.

