Grotesquerie trailer offers tease at Travis Kelce role, more

If you have not heard as of yet, Grotesquerie is the next big drama from American Horror Story boss Ryan Murphy, and absolutely it is going to be every bit as creepy as you’d hope and imagine.

Today, the folks at FX released a super-stylized trailer all about what lies ahead and while it does not give a TON away in terms of the long-term story arc, it also does establish more of the central premise. Niecy Nash-Betts is playing a police officer who seemingly finds herself confronted with a number of bizarre, supernatural, and perhaps even demonic experiences. What could make matters worse for her is that not everyone else can see what she can. There are going to be some inevitable comparisons to Evil on Paramount+, but this show in particular seems like it will be especially gruesome at times. (You can watch the full trailer here.)

Grotesquerie boasts a pretty outstanding cast including Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville, but the name that has generated a lot of pre-show attention is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had acting / Hollywood aspirations even before his relationship with Taylor Swift. Murphy has been known to give atypical actors a chance (see Kim Kardashian on American Horror Story) and Kelce has hosted Saturday Night Live before and seems to be used to at least the idea of playing characters.

Will this show live up to the overall hype? We sure hope so, and perhaps the real thing we’re banking on here is Murphy’s reputation for churning out great first seasons of some of his shows — think here about Glee or American Horror Story: Murder House. He sometimes finds himself in more trouble extending beyond that, but the premise here feels solid and he’s worked with a number of these actors before.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

