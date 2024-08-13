Grotesquerie premiere date, new details on new FX horror drama

Come Wednesday, September 25, FX is looking to deliver the next big hit from Ryan Murphy in Grotesquerie. We know that it could be viewed in some ways as similar to American Horror Story, but it should be thought of as its own thing. This is not a show trying to fit into that world in the slightest, so we suggest not thinking that way.

So what is this show about? We will get more into that but for now, let’s just start by noting that there is a pretty exceptional cast from top to bottom including Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Lesley Manville. You also have, quite surprisingly, NFL star Travis Kelce coming on board in some sort of part.

According to Deadline, the show “revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Diamond) a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

Can this series be one that lives up to the hype that we have for it at present? We certainly hope so, but the thing to remember in general here is that Murphy is known for having shows with great first seasons. By virtue of that, we are pretty confident with whatever comes out of this.

