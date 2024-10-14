Big Brother 26 finale: Who won America’s Favorite Player?

Tonight’s Big Brother 26 finale was pretty predictable when it comes to the outcome — but what about who won America’s Favorite Player?

Whether you call it this, America’s Favorite Houseguest, or AFP, it really doesn’t matter. At this point, the biggest thing that does is how intense people get about voting for it. We do think it matters when it comes to the opportunities people get after the show, but that (plus the money) is about it. It’s just a way for people to voice their opinions after being invested all season.

Now, entering tonight we did tend to think that the vote was really between three different people in Tucker, Angela, and Leah — but with Tucker far ahead. He may not have made the jury but during his time in the game, he created chaos and entertained. He actually tried to do stuff that other players have not done in years. Sometimes, that matters more than how good of a player you are, mostly because at the end of the day, Big Brother is a TV show for entertainment. We don’t want to watch a bunch of gamebots every single season and it’s better when things are mixed up a little bit.

Let’s get to the results here. Per Julie Chen Moonves, the top three vote-getters here were Tucker, Quinn, and Angela; meanwhile, Tucker ended up getting the prize and proceeded to celebrate like he had just won the Super Bowl. We don’t mind! It is also the first time that someone won who did not even make the jury.

Just in case you needed another reminder, Tucker is literally going to be on a billion different shows moving forward and it would silly in the event that it did not happen.

