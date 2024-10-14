Big Brother 26 finale: Did Chelsie Baham, Makensy Manbeck win?

On paper, you could argue that the Big Brother 26 finale was the most predictable we’ve seen in a rather long time. Chelsie Baham may be the best first-time winner we’ve seen since Derrick and on paper, it felt almost unfathomable that she would not make it to the final two. If she gets there, it is a slam dunk.

Given that Cam was not eligible to even compete in the third part of the final Head of Household Competition today, this meant that Makensy and Chelsie would face off to get the ability to take someone to the end of the game. Chelsie has already indicated that she would take Cam; meanwhile, Makensy has already noted that she will be taking Chelsie, even if it is the worst idea known to mankind for her to do so. It’s a perfect encapsulation of her whole game; she’s done a great job of earning her safety, but a terrible job of reading pretty much anything happening in the house.

Makensy winning the final HoH was easily the most entertaining scenario for the finale tonight, largely because it felt impossible to fathom Cam getting more than a single vote in the final two. Maybe he could get Makensy if she was hurt and/or bitter but beyond that? Well, that’s where things get hard to fathom.

Rest assured, we will have more on the Big Brother finale here soon. Be sure to refresh!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 — is it coming back?

What did you want to see happen within the Big Brother 26 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







