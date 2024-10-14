Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, October 14, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We would not blame anyone at all for wanting more of the crime drama at this point in the fall.

We don’t want to make you wait before getting some good news here, so let’s just go ahead and shout from the heavens that the show is back on the air tonight! You will see it at a slightly earlier timeslot than usual in 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and over the course of this episode, a number of big questions are going to be answered. Take, for starters, the truth behind Jessica Knight — how she is doing with her REACT Team in San Diego, and if there is a chance that we are going to be seeing her come back to the team in DC.

If you have not seen the synopsis yet for the premiere, we suggest that you take a look below. After all, there is a lot to be excited about here:

“Empty Nest” – NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation, on the 22nd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you are aware of the format of the show, then you are probably aware of one thing already here: The premieres often tie together the events from the prior season. From there, it has a chance to settle more into a groove again. We don’t tend to think that we are going to see something that is altogether different here. After all, the crime drama is more or less a procedural here at the end of the day.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see heading into the NCIS season 22 premiere?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

