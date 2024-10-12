NCIS season 22 spoilers: Katrina Law on Knight’s new gig

As we get ourselves prepared to see the premiere of NCIS season 22 on Monday night, it is clear that one of the biggest questions out there pertains to Jessica Knight. Is she going to find her way back to the team?

If you recall, at the end of season 21 we found the character depart DC to lead a REACT training team out at Camp Pendleton in California. It was a move she thought that she needed to make to continue to pursue some lofty career goals. However, it also came with some consequences, with a big one being some jeopardy for her relationship with Jimmy Palmer. We do need a big update on where the two stand, and we hope that we’ll have a chance to see that soon.

For now, Katrina Law tells TV Insider that when the premiere arrives, Knight will be happy and yet, she may also still have some concerns regarding her new gig:

“Overall, she’s pretty happy and she loves her new job … She loves the Pendleton team, she loves the REACT people that she’s working with, and she’s really had a great six months. That being said, I’m not sure that it’s quite as fulfilling as she thought and hoped it would be.”

Remember here that sometimes, the grass is greener on the other side of the fence — and also, it’s possible that the job that Knight pictured is not the job that she got. She was in a position where she was working with a small, loyal team taking down some bad people. We’re sure she misses that, and maybe she misses Jimmy.

What are we really trying to say here in the end? That’s pretty simple: We just hope that she is not away from the team for too long a time at all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

